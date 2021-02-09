A Dawsonville man is among a growing number of Georgians facing charges in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building last month.
FBI agents arrested Benjamin Torre in northern Georgia on Tuesday. He’s accused of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds on Jan 6.
Authorities were able to positively identify Torre after someone who knows him saw a flier with his picture, leading investigators to a home in Dawsonville.
“Turn around, get off my property and leave,” a man, at an address listed for Toore, told a CBS46 crew before slamming the door.
According to court documents, Toore told investigators he entered the Capitol through a broken window, adding that officers helped rioters inside. Images appear to show the Dawsonville man in different areas of the building, including inside the office of Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
“I hope there are some severe consequences,” said Jennifer Molloy, a neighbor who was not surprised by the news “given the area.”
A self-described “patriot,” Toore told investigators he did not damage any property and that he simply “got caught up in the moment” when he entered the Capitol.
Toore had traveled to D.C. with his parents to attend the Stop the Steal rally.
“I don’t think any of them were not aware of the illegalities of what could happen, breaking into something that important, the Capitol,” said Molloy.
So far, more than 200 people have been charged in the Jan 6. riot, including at least five Georgians.
Read the full complaint and affidavit by clicking here.
