GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the sun rose above the Glynn County courthouse Monday morning, ministers from various churches began the day to praying for justice and unity. The group joined together with spectators singing Lift Every Voice and Sing.
After a morning of hearings about jury questioning and media access to the courtroom, jury selection began Monday afternoon in Judge Timothy Walmsley’s courtroom.
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother spoke to CBS This morning ahead of the first day of hearings
“ We went through three prosecutors. We went through no arrests and we finally made it this far. So this morning I am very grateful,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, told CBS This Morning.
She tells CBS This morning she has concerns that the jury is being selected from Glynn County where she says so much misinformation went out about the case early on but she is hopeful
The 600 possible jurors were held at a nearby park for extra space. They were brought to the courthouse in groups of 20 for questioning.
Inside the large jury selection room, reporters were not allowed inside because of capacity issues. The designated photographer was not allowed to record sound, so there was no access to the proceedings for the general public.
We are told the courts have asked 1,000 people in this area to be ready to serve as a possible juror--deciding the fates of defendants Greg and Travis McMichael, who have been in jail since May 7th of 2020 sat at a long table with their attorneys. William Bryan who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21st of 2020. All three men are charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on February 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery.
Outside the courthouse, supporters and activists chanted, ”Justice for Ahmaud” and “no justice, no peace,” demanding accountability in the killing. The community has seen firsthand how Arbery’s family fought for justice until arrests were made. Recently, the first District Attorney on the case, Jackie Johnson, was indicted for obstructing the investigation and directing police not to arrest the McMichael’s following the killing.
The Coastal Georgia community has in many ways come together over the tragedy of the killing and the aftermath; in some ways it’s been torn apart.
But those seeking justice for Arbery have called for unity--holding back
