ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The 52 annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is back in action after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was worth the wait.
A beautiful Saturday morning kicked off the now two-day event, with the first wave of runners hitting the street for the 10K race. When the runners took the starting horn, it was only 68 degrees, a perfect morning for a run!
The first finisher Saturday morning was Alberto Mena, a grad student at Florida State University, who finished with an unofficial time of 32:06.
Your first @ajcprr finisher on Saturday is Alberto Mena with an unofficial time of 32:06. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F1yNfHe3CL— Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 3, 2021
The first female finisher of the Saturday flight was Jessica Smith, from Philadelphia, with an unofficial time of 36:29.
Congratulations to our first female @ajcprr finisher, Jessica Smith from Philadelphia, with an unofficial time of 36:29. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MaJWxTelLD— Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 3, 2021
CBS46 spoke with multiple people at the race Saturday morning and they said they were elated to have this summer staple back after the race was canceled last year.
PEACHTREE ROAD RACE: Runners are already starting to cross the finish line out here! Runners told me they are elated to have this back. Follow the course of the race with us @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zvh6GW9Wfs— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) July 3, 2021
And this is just the beginning, as day two will kick off Sunday morning, with thousands more hitting the road for the 6.2 mile run. Runners were split up across two days to keep the numbers lower and people spread out as part of COVID-19 precautions.
CBS46 Meteorologist says the weather will be great for day two as well, with temperatures around 65 degrees at the start of the race.
CBS 46 will be there all weekend long providing updates and reaction from the runners. To all of you out racing this weekend, good luck!
