BRUNSWICK., Ga. (CBS46) -- Defense attorneys for Travis McMichael pleaded for Judge Timothy Walmsley to allow them to present evidence about Ahmaud Arbery's mental health to a jury when the case goes to trial in October.
Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Roddie Bryan are accused of chasing Arbery down with their trucks in February of 2020. Travis McMichael is accused of shooting Arbery multiple times killing him.
“This evidence is of paramount importance to the defense” Sheffield told the Judge.
The defense attorney trying to prove Arbery’s mental health issue may have played a role in how the defendants perceived him and approached him during the encounter.
Arbery received a brief mental health evaluation by Gateway Behavioral Health Services at the request of his probation officer. The state challenges the accuracy of the diagnosis-- schizoaffective disorder --made after a 2-hour evaluation by a nurse.
“They were chasing Mr. Arbery down the street. We are talking about a 10-minute incident. Mr. Arbery said absolutely nothing in that 10 minutes,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski. “His mental health has nothing to do with that incident,” she said.
Dunikoski argues that releasing the records violates Arbery’s medical privacy and is irrelevant to his killing.
“He did not sign away his privilege. It was signed to go back to his probation officer from Gateway. It was used to help him now it is being used to hurt him,” Dunikoski said.
Sheffield navigated various ways to approach the mental health topic with potential witnesses as he asked the judge to consider entering it as evidence.
“It is not about the credibility of Ahmaud Arbery. It is okay to celebrate who Ahmaud Arbery was when he graduated high school, but it is reckless to ignore the mental health issues that plagued him in the seven or eight years after,” Sheffield stated.
Judge Walmsley said he will allow Arbery’s mental health records to be submitted under seal only for the court to review. He will make a determination later on whether he will allow it to be submitted as evidence in trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.