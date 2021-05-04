ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a second straight day, severe storms are moving through north Georgia, leaving in their wake downed trees, flooding, and more damage.
LIVE UPDATES:
4:48 p.m. Georgia EMC reported 2,253 power outages in Georgia, while Georgia Power reported 7,396 power outages throughout the state.
4:39 p.m. Crews are working to clear the 500 block of Woodmore Court in Sandy Springs after a tree fell across the roadway.
3:55 p.m. Cobb County DOT reported that Circle 75 Pkwy has been reopened after a tree fell across the roadway.
3:46 p.m. Tractor trailer went off the road on I-75 north before Hwy 92 in Acworth causing delays for commuters in the area. Crews are working to clear the scene.
3:26 p.m. Power outage reported at the intersection of Colewood and River Valley in Sandy Springs. Police and firefighters are on scene. Intersection is closed.
