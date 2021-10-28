ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thursday was day 8 of jury selection for the three men who are accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year near the coastal town of Brunswick in South Georgia.
A new Cobb County attorney representing the state had the chance to ask questions this morning, giving some of the other attorneys a bit of a break.
However, the questions remained mostly the same. Attorneys are trying to determine exactly how much people know about the case and whether or not they have any unwavering opinions about the case.
Legal analyst Page Pate spoke to CBS46 about how the courts must be careful not to exclude people over broad opinions and experiences.
