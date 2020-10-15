ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia continues to set record-breaking numbers for early voting as more Georgians continue to cast early ballots.
On day four of early voting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced 137,011 ballots were cast for the Nov. 3 General Election. By Thursday evening a total of 1,609,702 absentee ballots were requested and 541,396 absentee ballots were accepted.
Despite long lines and hours-long wait times voters across the metro continue to make their voices heard.
