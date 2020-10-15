ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia continues to set record-breaking numbers for early voting as more Georgians continue to cast early ballots.

On day four of early voting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced 156,126 ballots were cast in person for the Nov. 3 General Election. By Thursday evening a total of 1,609,702 absentee ballots were requested and 541,396 absentee ballots were accepted.

Despite long lines and hours-long wait times voters across the metro continue to make their voices heard.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”