ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of every parent's worse nightmares is that their children will be harmed in some way while not under their supervision. It is a fear that was made all too real Monday afternoon.
Parents with children at a daycare in Southwest Atlanta, were left on pins and needles Monday afternoon when children were evacuated from the building. In total, 17 children and four adults were affected.
According to Atlanta Fire, a carbon monoxide incident prompted the evacuation of the daycare located in the 2900 block of Hapeville Road SW around 3:30 p.m.
Emergency crews are on the scene are working to evaluate the occupants of the building. Three of the adults will be treated at an area hospital along with 16 of the children due to exposure to carbon monoxide. The children were transported to Egleston Hospital.
"It's not safe for anyone to be in that area," said a spokesperson for Atlanta Fire.
It is believed the incident was caused by a furnace leak. Investigators do not know how long the children and staff were exposed to the deadly gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.