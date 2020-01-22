FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman convicted of killing a child in her care in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Maria Owens, 51, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the murder of Jaylen Kelly, just days before the toddler's first birthday.
The incident took place on June 1, 2011 at Owens' home in Fairburn where she was watching Jaylen and his older sister. Prosecutors said she was operating as an unlicensed daycare owner.
Owens was informed by the children's parents that they were going to remove Jaylen and his sister out of her care to be placed in a more structured daycare environment. Prosecutors said watching the children was Owens' source of income and she was going through a divorce at the time.
About an hour later, Owens called Jaylen's parents to inform them he was not breathing. He was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston where he later died.
During the autopsy, it was determined that Jaylen’s back was fractured, and he lost nearly half of his blood volume.
District Attorney Paul Howard said, "The child’s body was slammed down into what the medical examiner believes was either the side of the bathtub or the child was slammed down onto the floor.”
The DA's Office said Owens admitted to striking the baby to try to help him relieve issues related to bronchitis.
Owens was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.
She was sentenced to life behind bars. Her attorney had no comment for CBS46 when reached by phone.
"If you are stressed or if you’ve got some other problems, you can’t take it out on a child, there are other ways to handle it and certainly not by slamming a child, a baby into some object or on the floor," said Howard.
Lt. Tiffany Hudson with the Fairburn Police Department was the detective on the case in 2011.
"I know the actions of Ms. Owens caused great pain to the Kellys, a pain that no parent should ever have to deal with, but then when I saw she was sentenced to life I feel like justice was served," she said.
Howard encouraged parents to make sure daycare providers are licensed.
"We know there are a lot of places, there are a lot of facilities that right now in our community are keeping children every day without a license and people shouldn’t do that and if you are aware of such a facility I hope people would call it in," he said.
The case first went to trial in 2013 and Owens was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felony murder. The judge, however, vacated the felony murder count and sentenced her to ten years to serve for the the involuntary manslaughter conviction. The DA's office appealed the conviction and the Georgia Supreme Court ruled an error on the verdict form impacted the jury's verdict. The conviction was reversed the the DA's office took it to trial again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.