Duluth, GA (CBS46) A daycare worker has been arrested and charged with child cruelty.
Nadine Jones, 51, was arrested on April 8 after an incident that happened at the Childcare Network on Howell Ferry Road in Duluth.
On March 28, a parent alerted Duluth Police after her child came home with bruising on their back.
After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Jones for first degree cruelty to children.
Jones turned herself in to the Gwinnett County Jail.
