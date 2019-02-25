DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) DeKalb County teacher Jennifer Powell is being recognized for her contributions in educating the youth about making healthy decisions that will impact the rest of their lives.
Powell, a DCSD K-12 Health & Physical Education Coordinator, is one of three educators honored by the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential.
According to a GCAPP statement, "By sharing best practices and building a network of peer mentors for educator, Powell is integral in ensuring more than 25,000 students get the information they need to make healthy lifestyle choices for years to come."
For years she has provided students with the necessary information to make informed and age-appropriate decisions about their sexual health.
A 2016, the CDC released a STD Surveillance Report stating that youth between the ages 15-24 have the highest cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green says Powell has provided exemplary service to students.
"Through her expertise, students are entering adulthood with knowledge that is vital to achieving their goals and finding success," adds Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.