ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Drug Enforcement Administration said Thursday it had taken down an Atlanta-based Mexican drug trafficking operation.
The DEA in Atlanta said they arrested 20 defendants Thursday, seized four kilograms of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, a small quantity of marijuana, a small methamphetamine conversion lab, and approximately $125,000 in currency.
More details of the takedown are expected to be released at a 4 p.m. ET press conference.
CBS46.com will update this story as the new details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.