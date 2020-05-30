ATLANTA (CBS46) - Agents arrested dozens of people in an ongoing, large scale drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Wu Block.”

In addition to the 68 arrested, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 58 kilos of methamphetamine and at least 2 kilos of heroin, 31 guns, and $56,000.

So far, suspects face charges which include conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, and firearm possession, with penalties ranging from five years up to life in prison, depending on the charge. Agents expect more indictments in the coming months.

“Law enforcement in Georgia are aggressively working to find and arrest individuals distributing dangerous drugs in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “This investigation is a textbook example of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together in the Middle District of Georgia to stem the flow of illegal narcotics and the severe damage they cause within our communities.

The defendants are as follows (last name, first name):

1. Arguelles, Joey, 24, Hart County

2. Baza, Frankie, 32, Gwinnett County

3. Bellew, Jason Monroe, 35, Elbert County

4. Bennett, Byron, 41, Athens-Clarke County

5. Bentley, Peggy, 48, Oconee County

6. Bishop, Latasha, 33, Athens-Clarke County

7. Booker, Chuckferrio, 30, Athens-Clarke County

8. Bray, Benjamin, 23, Madison County

9. Carter, Haley, 21, Athens-Clarke County

10. Casey, Jason, 38, Oconee County

11. Clouse, Justin, 38, Athens-Clarke County

12. Coker, Joshua Wayne, 38, Hart County

13. Coker, Larry Thomas, 34, Oconee County

14. Cook, Steven Mark, 32, Athens-Clarke County

15. Cruz Sanchez, Mishel, 29, Gwinnett County

16. Davis, Ashley, 26, Madison County

17. Duarte, Jasmin, 26, Oconee County

18. Eddy, Crystal, 38, Athens-Clarke County

19. Elliott, Jeri Renee, 49, Athens-Clarke County

20. Espino, Juan, 45, Oconee County

21. Fain, Angela, 48, Franklin County

22. Fain, William, 55, Franklin County

23. Fowler, Thomas Joey, Hart County

24. Gee, Jennifer, 33, Athens-Clarke County

25. Gowen, Howard Burnham, 50, Athens-Clarke County

26. Green, Jonathan, 34, Athens-Clarke County

27. Gresham, Cierra, 23, Athens-Clarke County

28. Hancock, Maurice, 46, Barrow County

29. Hernandez, Lazaro, 28, Cobb County

30. Hicks, Bruce, 39, Madison County

31. Houseman Kristy Lynn, 40, Athens-Clarke County

32. Howard, William Mathew, 45, Arlington, Virginia

33. Huckeba, Russel, 40, Gwinnett County

34. Jarrett, Kenneth Lee, 59, Pickens County

35. Kelley, Ronald, 49, Madison County

36. Kraps, Jessica, 35, Athens-Clarke County

37. Leonard, Amy Laura, 51, Johnson City, Tennessee

38. Maddox, Dwayne, 34, Athens-Clarke County

39. Manley, Ashley Michelle, 25, Athens-Clarke County

40. Mata-Bustos, Esmeralda, 38, Gwinnett County

41. McCullough, Daniel Keith, 27, Hart County

42. Melton, Kyle, 34, Athens-Clarke County

43. Moon, Andrew, 31, Athens-Clarke County

44. Moore, Chandler, 35, Bristol, Tennessee

45. Moore, Rodney Lewis, 33, Athens-Clarke County

46. Moore, Scott, 39, Hart County

47. Morris, Mechelle, 44, Oglethorpe County

48. Mull, Madlyn Vista, 21, Hart County 49. Mulligan, Gregory, 29, Athens-Clarke County

50. Mutch, Michelle, 27, Athens-Clarke County

51. Newsome, Greyson, 31, Athens-Clarke County

52. Paige, Audrey Lynn, 30, Athens-Clarke County

53. Ramos, Cindy Isamara, 28, Cobb County

54. Shaver, Mathew, 43, Oglethorpe County

55. Silverio, Mario Alberto, 40, Cobb County

56. Smith, Shana Leeanne, 31, Oconee County

57. Sterling, Kenneth, 50, Athens-Clarke County

58. Sutton, Pamela Lynn, 38, Athens-Clarke County

59. Turbeville, Steven, 38, Barrow County

60. Turrubiartes Amaro, Ricardo, 22, Gwinnett County

61. Wampler, Cecil, 35, Bristol, Tennessee

62. Wheeler, Travis, 36, Athens-Clarke County

63. Wolford, April, 29, Athens-Clarke County

64. Wolford, Garrett, 33, Athens-Clarke County

65. Woodrum, Darien, 27, Athens-Clarke County

66. Young, James Andrew, 26, Oglethorpe County

67. Young, Ricky Keith, 32, Walton County

68. Zavala, David, 28, Gordon County

These arrests are part of a two-year Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Macon Resident Office, FBI Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff's Office, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections and Northeast Regional Drug Task Force in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. These agencies continue to target large scale drug trafficking organizations operating in northeast Georgia and throughout the State of Georgia.

“Operation Wu Block,” an OCDETF-led investigation, is part of the larger “Operation Crystal Shield,” a national DEA operation first announced on February 20, 2020 during a press conference in Atlanta. The investigation is focused on eight main methamphetamine trafficking transportation hubs across the nation, including Atlanta.

