ATLANTA (CBS46) - Agents arrested dozens of people in an ongoing, large scale drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Wu Block.”
In addition to the 68 arrested, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 58 kilos of methamphetamine and at least 2 kilos of heroin, 31 guns, and $56,000.
So far, suspects face charges which include conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, and firearm possession, with penalties ranging from five years up to life in prison, depending on the charge. Agents expect more indictments in the coming months.
“Law enforcement in Georgia are aggressively working to find and arrest individuals distributing dangerous drugs in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “This investigation is a textbook example of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together in the Middle District of Georgia to stem the flow of illegal narcotics and the severe damage they cause within our communities.
The defendants are as follows (last name, first name):
1. Arguelles, Joey, 24, Hart County
2. Baza, Frankie, 32, Gwinnett County
3. Bellew, Jason Monroe, 35, Elbert County
4. Bennett, Byron, 41, Athens-Clarke County
5. Bentley, Peggy, 48, Oconee County
6. Bishop, Latasha, 33, Athens-Clarke County
7. Booker, Chuckferrio, 30, Athens-Clarke County
8. Bray, Benjamin, 23, Madison County
9. Carter, Haley, 21, Athens-Clarke County
10. Casey, Jason, 38, Oconee County
11. Clouse, Justin, 38, Athens-Clarke County
12. Coker, Joshua Wayne, 38, Hart County
13. Coker, Larry Thomas, 34, Oconee County
14. Cook, Steven Mark, 32, Athens-Clarke County
15. Cruz Sanchez, Mishel, 29, Gwinnett County
16. Davis, Ashley, 26, Madison County
17. Duarte, Jasmin, 26, Oconee County
18. Eddy, Crystal, 38, Athens-Clarke County
19. Elliott, Jeri Renee, 49, Athens-Clarke County
20. Espino, Juan, 45, Oconee County
21. Fain, Angela, 48, Franklin County
22. Fain, William, 55, Franklin County
23. Fowler, Thomas Joey, Hart County
24. Gee, Jennifer, 33, Athens-Clarke County
25. Gowen, Howard Burnham, 50, Athens-Clarke County
26. Green, Jonathan, 34, Athens-Clarke County
27. Gresham, Cierra, 23, Athens-Clarke County
28. Hancock, Maurice, 46, Barrow County
29. Hernandez, Lazaro, 28, Cobb County
30. Hicks, Bruce, 39, Madison County
31. Houseman Kristy Lynn, 40, Athens-Clarke County
32. Howard, William Mathew, 45, Arlington, Virginia
33. Huckeba, Russel, 40, Gwinnett County
34. Jarrett, Kenneth Lee, 59, Pickens County
35. Kelley, Ronald, 49, Madison County
36. Kraps, Jessica, 35, Athens-Clarke County
37. Leonard, Amy Laura, 51, Johnson City, Tennessee
38. Maddox, Dwayne, 34, Athens-Clarke County
39. Manley, Ashley Michelle, 25, Athens-Clarke County
40. Mata-Bustos, Esmeralda, 38, Gwinnett County
41. McCullough, Daniel Keith, 27, Hart County
42. Melton, Kyle, 34, Athens-Clarke County
43. Moon, Andrew, 31, Athens-Clarke County
44. Moore, Chandler, 35, Bristol, Tennessee
45. Moore, Rodney Lewis, 33, Athens-Clarke County
46. Moore, Scott, 39, Hart County
47. Morris, Mechelle, 44, Oglethorpe County
48. Mull, Madlyn Vista, 21, Hart County 49. Mulligan, Gregory, 29, Athens-Clarke County
50. Mutch, Michelle, 27, Athens-Clarke County
51. Newsome, Greyson, 31, Athens-Clarke County
52. Paige, Audrey Lynn, 30, Athens-Clarke County
53. Ramos, Cindy Isamara, 28, Cobb County
54. Shaver, Mathew, 43, Oglethorpe County
55. Silverio, Mario Alberto, 40, Cobb County
56. Smith, Shana Leeanne, 31, Oconee County
57. Sterling, Kenneth, 50, Athens-Clarke County
58. Sutton, Pamela Lynn, 38, Athens-Clarke County
59. Turbeville, Steven, 38, Barrow County
60. Turrubiartes Amaro, Ricardo, 22, Gwinnett County
61. Wampler, Cecil, 35, Bristol, Tennessee
62. Wheeler, Travis, 36, Athens-Clarke County
63. Wolford, April, 29, Athens-Clarke County
64. Wolford, Garrett, 33, Athens-Clarke County
65. Woodrum, Darien, 27, Athens-Clarke County
66. Young, James Andrew, 26, Oglethorpe County
67. Young, Ricky Keith, 32, Walton County
68. Zavala, David, 28, Gordon County
These arrests are part of a two-year Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Macon Resident Office, FBI Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff's Office, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections and Northeast Regional Drug Task Force in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. These agencies continue to target large scale drug trafficking organizations operating in northeast Georgia and throughout the State of Georgia.
“Operation Wu Block,” an OCDETF-led investigation, is part of the larger “Operation Crystal Shield,” a national DEA operation first announced on February 20, 2020 during a press conference in Atlanta. The investigation is focused on eight main methamphetamine trafficking transportation hubs across the nation, including Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.