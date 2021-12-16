LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The nationwide opioid epidemic has touched every corner of metro Atlanta.
On Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville, 233 lights are set up on the lawn outside of the offices of Navigate Recovery Gwinnett. One light for every life lost to an overdose in the county over the last two years.
Farley Barge and his wife started the organization. They help people facing addiction and offer resources to their families.
"It's a devastating public health crisis," said Barge, who added it's worse than ever before.
"It really affects us all and it’s a great tax burden on us and it’s a great human burden on us as well because of the lives that we’ve lost.”
Many of the overdoses in Gwinnett County involve the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl which is showing up mixed in with more and more drugs, including pills people are buying online.
"It's very difficult to distinguish something that you get through the internet and through the mail from something your doctor may have prescribed you," said Barge. "They're almost identical."
People are turning to social media to purchase pills they think are legitimate but oftentimes are counterfeit and laced with fentanyl, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Criminal drug traffickers have found a new tool to pump poison into our communities. They have turned our smartphones into a one click stop to market, to sell and to deliver deadly drugs," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram during a news conference Thursday.
Milgram said the DEA has seized 15,000 pound of fentanyl so far this year. According to the DEA, the counterfeit pills are mass produced in Mexico with chemicals purchased in China before they make their way into the United States.
"When you open Snapchat, when you open Facebook, when you open Instagram, when you open TikTok, when you open YouTube, the drug traffickers and the criminal networks are there waiting for you," said Milgram.
During a less than three month-long nationwide operation that ended this week, the DEA seized more than eight million fake pills, more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,500 pounds of fentanyl and hundreds of pounds of cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
"The Mexican drug cartels don’t care that they’re killing a staggering number of Americans every day, they will just target and find new customers so they can profit," Milgram said.
At Navigate Recovery Gwinnett, some of the resources they offer include recovery coaches who respond to overdoses at the hospital and giving free training on administering Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Barge said they're also part of a countywide work group dedicated to tackling mental health, addiction and recovery issues.
He said, "If you're experimenting and you're young and you feel invincible and you say, 'I just want to try this,' it only takes one mistake and we have so many stories of people who just made that one mistake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.