ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DEA is investigating a shooting incident between agents and suspects that took place Tuesday the entire neighborhood was shut down for nearly 17 hours as a result.
According to Atlanta Police, shots were fired at a DEA agent, possibly undercover on Hollywood Road.
A DEA spokesperson says no agents or officers were injured.
"Several suspects are in custody, but several remain at-large," added the spokesperson.
The investigation shut down Hollywood Road for nearly 17 hours but it has since reopened.
