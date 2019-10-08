DEA incident on Hollywood Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DEA is investigating a shooting incident that took place October 8.

According to Atlanta Police, there was a dispute, however it is not yet clear what lead to the incident. Nor is it known who all was involved. The investigation is ongoing. 

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.

