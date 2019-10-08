ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DEA is investigating a shooting incident that took place October 8.
According to Atlanta Police, there was a dispute, however it is not yet clear what lead to the incident. Nor is it known who all was involved. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.