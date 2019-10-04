ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person is dead after being hit by an alleged drunk driver on Arthur B. Langford Parkway in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, the accident happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the victim was an adult woman. The driver of the car, Alvin Williams, 42, told police he originally left the scene because he was not sure what he hit in the roadway.
Police said officers noticed Williams appeared to be under the influence of alcohol because of the odor from his breath and he couldn't stay balanced.
Officers performed a field sobriety test which police said confirmed Williams was drunk. He was arrested on charges of DUI, hit and run with failure to aid, and first-degree homicide by vehicle.
Williams was taken to the Fulton County jail where he remains as of Friday morning.
