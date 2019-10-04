ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person is dead after being hit by at least one vehicle on Arthur B. Langford Parkway in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, the accident happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the victim is an adult woman and she may have been hit by multiple vehicles. At least two of the vehicles involved in the accident stayed at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
