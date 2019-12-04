ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop took a turn for the worst when the suspect refused to stop and fled the scene in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. officers attempted stop a vehicle at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Lee Street; however, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The police chase ultimately caused a chain reaction crash, according to officials.
The suspect then crashed into another vehicle and as a result two people were reported dead on the scene. Others involved in the accident suffered from minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. This is a developing story.
