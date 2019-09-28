MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop took a turn for the worst when the suspect fled the scene and ultimately ended in an accident killing four late Friday evening in Monroe County.
A deputy pulled over the driver of an Impala due to a traffic violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect who has been identified as 23-year-old Shikym Jenkins fled the scene. Monroe Police sent a look out to Butts County officials since Jenkins was heading in that direction.
Butts County Police spotted Jenkins traveling eastbound towards Jackson. Jenkins crossed over into the westbound lane and slammed into a pickup truck head on. Police have identified the driver of the truck to be 79-year-old Thomas Bowden of Covington.
Bowden was transported to Navicent Health in Macon and was reported in critical condition. Bowden had three passengers during the incident. The front passenger was Ronald Martin, 76, of Covington and he was reported to be in critical condition. However, the two passengers in the back of the truck Judy Martin, 72, and Sandra Bowden, 76, did not survive the crash.
Jenkins was reported in critical condition and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. He also had two passengers in his vehicle during the incident. Ebony Young, 25, of Savannah and
Sukquawn Hayes, 26, of Garden City were both pronounced deceased on the scene.
