Man dead after motorcycle crash on I-85
Man dead after motorcycle crash on I-85

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One man died after a motorcycle crash on I-85 in Fulton County Friday morning.

South Fulton Police said the victim was riding a motorcycle down the northbound ramp to I-85 from Senoia Road and attempted to merge on to the interstate before the accident.

Police said the victim lost control, came off the motorcycle and died immediately from his injuries.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.