ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One man died after a motorcycle crash on I-85 in Fulton County Friday morning.
South Fulton Police said the victim was riding a motorcycle down the northbound ramp to I-85 from Senoia Road and attempted to merge on to the interstate before the accident.
Police said the victim lost control, came off the motorcycle and died immediately from his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.