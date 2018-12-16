Marietta, GA (CBS46) I-75 is back open again in Cobb County after a fatal crash forced the closure of the interstate Saturday night.
The crash involving a car and an SUV hauling a boat happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.
A woman was killed and a man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police also say a family was inside the other vehicle involved and they're expected to be okay.
No word on what caused the crash.
The roadway reopened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
