Marietta, GA (CBS46) One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Marietta early Wednesday morning.
The fatal crash happened around 6 a.m. on South Cobb Drive between Cobb Parkway and Fairground Street.
Police say two vehicles were involved. No identities have been released.
No word on what caused the crash.
Officials are advising commuters to avoid the area for the time being as the investigation is conducted.
Right now, ALL lanes are blocked on South Cobb Drive as crews clear the wreck.
