Marietta, GA (CBS46) One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Marietta early Wednesday morning.
The fatal crash happened around 6 a.m. on South Cobb Drive between Cobb Parkway and Fairground Street.
Police say the driver of a white Kia Soul crossed the center lane and collided with a red Buick Lucerne.
The driver of the Buick, 56 year-old Gerard Smith of Marietta, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Kia, 24 year-old Kadijah Miller of Marietta, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
No word on charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.