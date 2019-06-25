LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who was shot at a Gwinnett County apartment complex is currently on a ventilator in the ICU, according to police.
Late Monday night, the victim, who has not been identified, arrived at the Lawrenceville precinct with a gunshot wound to his torso. He had been transported by a female friend.
Police say the 23-year-old victim was then transported to Gwinnett Medical Center for surgery and remained there on Tuesday.
The shooting took place at the Ashton Creek Apartments located in the 200 block of New Hope Road. When officers arrived on the scene, a second male victim was found deceased inside a vehicle. He is believed to have died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
Investigators found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot. They also say marijuana was found in the vehicle with the deceased male, and in the pockets of the other victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.