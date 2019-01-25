Rockmart, GA (CBS46) Four people are dead and another is hospitalized following shootings at two different locations in Polk County.
The shootings happened around 8 p.m. at two different locations about three blocks away from each other.
The first happened at a home on Williamson Street in Rockmart. Two people were fatally shot and another was injured.
Minutes later, police were called to a second shooting just blocks away at an apartment on Rome Street. When officers arrived, they found two other people had been fatally shot.
Police say the shootings are connected.
The Polk County Sheriff's Department says two men and two women are dead. A fifth victim is currently at Atlanta Medical Center where their condition is unknown.
The suspect has been identified as Daylon Delon Gamble.
A family member who spoke with CBS46 News says they had just left with their 3 year-old daughter when the one of the shootings occurred.
"The guy that I think that did this, he's been with my cousin all day. Like, that's his best friend. So, it's kind of weird for him, or for me to think that, he did something like this, but it's weird how you just poof and disappear when my cousin been with you all day," said the family member, who didn't want to be identified.
Police have not determined a motive for the shootings.
