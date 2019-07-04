CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Rockdale County are searching for a killer who fatally shot one person and left another seriously injured.
On Thursday, several deputies were canvassing a residential area in search of multiple persons of interest from 3 o'clock in the afternoon well into the evening. The shooting, which resulted in at least two victims, happened in the 3500 block of Tiffany Drive SE.
"We was having a good day the pool and all of a sudden gunshots rang out," said one neighbor who heard it all. "Nothing like this ever happens around here, I don't think, that I know of," he added.
The injured victim has been transported to an area hospital. The deceased has not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information of the incident or the whereabouts of those involved is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
