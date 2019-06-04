UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Surveillance footage shows the moment an altercation at a Texaco gas station turned fatal for one man.
According to Union City Police, shots were fired at the gas station located at the intersections of Flat Shoals Road and Oakley Road on June 4. Officers arrived to scene at 12:42 p.m.
Witnesses said a group of men had been involved in an altercation near buildings 1300 and 1400 at the nearby Ashford Oaks Apartments. At some point the tensions rolled over the gas station where multiple shots were fired.
One male victim suffered fatal wounds and was found inside a vehicle. A second victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was transported to an area hospital. The identity of the deceased victim will be released once next of kin has been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Miles at 770-515-7967.
