ATLANTA (CBS46) — A suspicious package left at a North Buckhead intersection lead police to uncover some surprising contents.
Around 10:22 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at Roswell and Wieuca Rd.
A witness told officers a red-haired woman placed a small box at the intersection near the traffic light. Officers shut down the intersection and alerted the APD Bomb Unit, SWAT, and Homeland Security.
An investigation revealed no explosives were detected in the package, but it was found to contain the remains of a dead bird.
Officers disposed of the package at the scene. No injuries or damages were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
