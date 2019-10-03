WINDER, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after a body was found floating in a Barrow County pond on Wednesday.
A witness alerted police to the body, which was found in a pond off Booth Circle in Winder.
The GBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.
The body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy, which will determine the identity and exact cause of death.
