Atlanta, GA (CBS46) One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Vineyards of Flat Shoals on Vineyard Walks in southeast Atlanta.
Details leading up to the shooting are unclear but police say the shooting happened inside of of the units at the complex.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive is unclear at this time.
No identities have been released.
