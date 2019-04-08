Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two people were fatally shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta late Sunday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Parkway Drive.
Atlanta Police say the two men were in an argument with people inside a black SUV when someone inside the vehicle opened fire.
Two men were struck. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to an area hospital where they later passed away.
A vehicle parked in the area was also struck by gunfire but no other injuries were sustained.
Police were able to find a gun at the scene but it appears that no rounds were fired from that gun.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
