CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) One person was killed after two vehicles collided in Cartersville Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Griffin Road near the intersection with Law Road.
The Georgia State Patrol says the driver of a Nissan crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler town and Country head-on.
The driver of the Nissan, who hasn't been identified, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Town and Country was taken to Kennestone Hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
