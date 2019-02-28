ATLANTA (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police officers said one person is dead and another in custody after a shooting on the 500 block of Lakewater View.
Officers said they found an unresponsive man outside a home with a gunshot wound. the man was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect in the case has been arrested in the case, but would not release the name. DeKalb County said multiple people have being interviewed about the shooting and that the motive may have been a dispute.
