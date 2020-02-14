DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Douglasville Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Oak Street area where one person was found dead Friday.
On Saturday, police arrested 19 year old Gary Lamoore Parker; he was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Authorities have identified the victim to be 25 year old Dequandre Johnson of Douglasville.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
