CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) One person is dead following a shooting in Clayton County early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Gardenwalk Boulevard.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. It's also not known if police have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
