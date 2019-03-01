LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting Friday in Lawrenceville left one person dead.
Lawrenceville Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police said they found one person shot on the 400 block of Shoal Court.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. According to Lawrenceville PD, the shooting did not occur at the address where the body was found.
The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.