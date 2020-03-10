CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A manhunt is underway in Clayton County where investigators say a man fled a deadly car accident Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., police say two vehicles left the roadway on I-675 at Highway 42, landing in the woods. One of the vehicles, a sedan, was mangled beyond recognition after a pick-up truck hauling a motorcycle landed on top of it.
Before police arrived on the scene, the driver of the pick-up truck exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers searched for the driver but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.
Due to the nature of the accident, the driver of the sedan succumb to injuries, and the roadway was closed. Three others were also transported to a local hospital, according to Clayton County Fire.
The fatal wreck remains under investigation. Police have not commented if the wreck was the result of road rage incident, or if gunshots were fired.
The interstate reopened before Midnight.
