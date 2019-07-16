Officer involved shooting in Porterdale
Officer involved shooting in Porterdale

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man and woman are dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home in Porterdale Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded at a home on Magan Court in Porterdale.

Not many details have been released about what led up to the situation but GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles says when officers arrived at the home, they found a woman dead inside the garage.

Officers entered the home and found a man hiding in a closet upstairs. One of the officers then fatally shot the man.

It's unclear why officers were called to the home.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Miles says this is the 44th officer-involved shooting investigated by the department in 2019.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.