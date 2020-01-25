Web Extra: Coweta Fire Department talks about deadly plane crash on 1/25/2020

SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people have died in a small plane crash in Senoia, Georgia Saturday evening. The FAA said the aircraft was a Mustang 2 and that it went down about a half-mile from Big T Airport in Senoia.

Coweta County confirmed the plane went down near Highway 16 East and Kessle Hurst Road in Senoia.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

