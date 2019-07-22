ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) One person is dead following a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at the Hidden Village Apartments on the 3000 block of Landrum Street.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and they believe there was more than one shooter. The victim was later identified as 21 year-old Ralph Burras.
No suspects are in custody and a motive has yet to be determined.
BREAKING: A man is dead in SW Atlanta after an early morning apartment shooting. Family members says he is 21-year-old Ralph Burras. I’m back with another breaking news update at 655a @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/m33FhqInWg— Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) July 22, 2019
