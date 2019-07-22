ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting death on the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW.
According to APD, when officers arrived on the scene they found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later declared dead.
Police said a child was also found at the scene with gunshot injuries. The child was taken to Eggleston's Children Hospital for further treatment.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.