MIAMI, Fl. (CBS46) -- A South Florida jewelry store robbery near Miami set off a cross-county chase that resulted in four people being fatally shot Thursday.
Dade County Police say two suspects robbed Regent Jewelers in the Miracle Mile area of Coral Gables around 4:15 p.m. While fleeing the shops, several shots were fired, leaving one woman injured.
The suspects then carjacked a UPS truck at 4:36 p.m. Police quickly located the truck and pursued them from Dade County into Broward. Throughout the high speed pursuit, suspects and police exchanged fire until the chased ended in the city of Miramar.
A special agent with the local FBI bureau said two civilians were fatally struck during the shootout.
No officers were injured in the shootout.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based shipping company released the following statement to CBS46:
"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation."
Several agencies are involved in the South Florida incident.
