ATLANTA,GA (CBS46) -- Multiple rounds of gunshots echoed through downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 am, an off-duty police Sargent heard a shootout at a parking lot behind Harlem Nights nightclub on Courtland Street SW.
"As he exited his vehicle he saw the two groups of individuals engaged in a shootout and that's when he ordered them to drop their weapons." said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier.
He said there were about five suspects with high power rifles and hand guns.
When they refused to drop their weapons, he fired back.
Chief glazier says it's unclear who shot who but three people were hit in the crossfire.
Glazier stated, "One of those persons is deceased on the scene. One of the victims shot was taken to Grady, the other was taken to AMC. Both of them are stable."
During the investigation, police discovered numerous rifles, hand guns and drugs.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.
This is the 13th officer involved shooting they've been called to so far in 2020.
