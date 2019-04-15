DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a shooting in Decatur, Georgia late Monday night.
According to police, officers were sent to a call of a person shot at a Shell Gas station on the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at one of the pumps.
Officers found two other gunshot victims, one at a nearby McDonald's and the other inside the lobby of the Shell station. Both of those victims were taken to a local hospital, but no condition has been released.
This is a breaking news story, stay with CBS46.com and CBS46 for the latest details as they develop.
