Forest Park, GA (CBS46) Two people are dead and another injured following a triple shooting in Clayton County late Monday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Brian Lane and Brian Court in Forest Park.
Not many details are known, including what prompted the shooting.
No identities have been released.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we'll provide updates as new information is learned.
