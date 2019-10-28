ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine if racing was the cause of a fatal crash that killed a man and injured another on Sunday.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Cobb Parkway near Cedarcrest Road.
According to Cobb County Police, a Chevy pickup truck was traveling down Cobb Parkway when the driver suddenly hit the brakes, skidded off the roadway and struck a tree. The truck then caught fire.
The driver, 48 year-old Michael Morton, was pronounced dead on the scene. Donovan Morton, 17, was injured in the crash. It is unclear if they're related.
Cobb County Police tell CBS46 News that witnesses say Morton may have been drag racing another vehicle, described as a red Ford Mustang.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
