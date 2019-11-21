HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead and three others are injured after a head on collision in Habersham County Wednesday morning.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash on Camp Creek Road near Wilson Road in Habersham County around 8 a.m. involving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cherrie M. Pulido, 37, of Mount Airy, and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Carlos Christo Morales, 17, of Baldwin.
Police said Pulido was traveling south on Camp Creek Road and Morales was traveling north when Pulido failed to maintain her lane, crossed the center-line, and traveled into the northbound lane of Camp Creek Road.
After crossing into the northbound lane, Pulido's Grand Cherokee struck Morales' Ford pickup head-on. Pulido’s Jeep Cherokee then went off the west side of the roadway where it stopped. Morales’ Ford pickup stopped on Wilson Road. Both Pulido and Morales had to be removed from their vehicles due to the damage.
Morales received extensive medical treatment at the scene and was airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Pulido was treated at the same hospital for serious injuries and has not yet been released.
Morales’ brother, 15-year-old Obertino Morales, and 15-year-old cousin Jose Jimenez Castro were also in the Ford pickup at the time of the accident. Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pulido was slapped with various charges, including failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
