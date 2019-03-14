Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two people were killed and another was injured following a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Vineyards of Flat Shoals on Vineyard Walks in southeast Atlanta. Police said when they arrived they found three victims with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the chest and the other two had gunshot wounds to the head.
All of the victims were taken to local hospitals, but two of them died from their injuries. Police identified the two victims who died as Jeremie Tyson, 26, and Andrew Barkley, 23.
Police said they found two handguns on a back porch of one of the apartments along with an AR-15 rifle behind a couch.
